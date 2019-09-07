Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Ex-Manager Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, alleged leader of the New York street gang Nine Trey Bloods and former manager of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to charges related to a federal racketeering investigation.

Jordan, who was arrested along with Tekashi 6ix9ine (born Daniel Hernandez) and 10 other gang members in November, previously pleaded guilty to two federal weapons charges – one count of firearm possession during a crime and one count of firearm discharge during a crime – for his role in a string of violent incidents in April 2018. The charges carried a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years.

According to an indictment obtained by Rolling Stone, Hernandez was involved in all criminal aspects of the Nine Treys between 2017 and November of 2018. According to Hernandez’ early collaborators, the rapper met Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, a leader of the Nine Treys, at the 2017 video shoot for his breakout hit “Gummo.” From there, Hernandez would become increasingly involved with the gang.

The indictment also claimed that Hernandez “knowingly did use and carry firearms,” “shot at an individual who was a rival gang member” and “participated in a gunpoint robbery of rivals of Nine Trey.” He is also charged with conspiring to distribute over one kilogram of “substances containing a detectable amount of heroin.”

In February, Hernandez pleaded guilty to nine federal charges and is currently assisting the prosecution with their case against members of the Nine Treys; the New York Daily News reports that Hernandez is scheduled to testify against Nine Trey Bloods members at a trial that begins September 16th.

Although Hernandez pleaded guilty to an array of charges including weapons possession, armed robbery and dealing narcotics, the government said they would recommend leniency to the sentencing judge if the rapper continued to cooperate.