Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty in Officer Assault Case, Receives Probation

Rapper again sidesteps serious legal problems after reaching plea bargain stemming from May 2018 arrest

Tekashi 6ix9ineTekashi69 launches LYFE, Ladies Night at BASE Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 28 Sep 2018This Thursday, LYFE featured an exclusive performance from New York rapper Tekashi69 for the first time in the Middle East, and DJs Tony Vegas and DJ AIK, who mesmerised the crowds with their nu disco mixes and hip-hop performances. BASE Dubai saw an endless line on Thursday night, where the crowd queued up to watch the rapper perform his famous hits ‘FEFE’ and ‘Get the strap’BASE Dubai successfully launched their first ladies night on Thursday which sold out and due to high demands 6ix9ine agreed to perform the following night on Friday!

Tekashi 6ix9ine dodged another career-threatening legal issue after the rapper pleaded guilty and received probation for a May 2018 arrest.

Katch/REX Shutterstock

Tekashi 6ix9ine dodged another career-threatening legal issue Wednesday after the rapper pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge in connection to an assault on a police officer in May. As part of the guilty plea, the rapper born Daniel Hernandez was sentenced to one-year probation.

In return, prosecutors threw out the misdemeanor assault charge Hernandez faced after grabbing the hand of a Brooklyn police officer during his May arrest for driving on a suspended license, TMZ reports. A condition of the sentence states that if the rapper breaks the law over the next year, Hernandez could face jail time.

Hernandez similarly sidestepped serious legal turmoil in late-October when he was sentenced to four years of probation after admitting that he used a 13-year-old child in a sexual performance; prosecutors initially sought a one-to-three-year prison sentence against Hernandez and pushed for him to register as a sex offender. Instead, he was given 1,000 hours of community service and told to avoid gang activity and additional criminal activity.

Still, trouble continues to seek out the rapper more known for his constant TMZ presence than his string of hit digital singles: This weekend, the rapper’s music video shoot at a Beverly Hills mansion was interrupted by a drive-by barrage of bullets.

Kanye West was reportedly on set during the shooting, although fellow featured guest Nicki Minaj, who previously appeared on Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “Fefe,” had not yet arrived. Because production on the music video did not resume, the incident reportedly cost the rapper’s label $500,000, TMZ reported.

On November 6th, a man formerly associated with Tekashi 6ix9ine’s management group was arrested and charged with allegedly kidnapping and robbing the rapper during a July video shoot.

Newswire

