Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty in Officer Assault Case, Receives Probation

Tekashi 6ix9ine dodged another career-threatening legal issue Wednesday after the rapper pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge in connection to an assault on a police officer in May. As part of the guilty plea, the rapper born Daniel Hernandez was sentenced to one-year probation.

In return, prosecutors threw out the misdemeanor assault charge Hernandez faced after grabbing the hand of a Brooklyn police officer during his May arrest for driving on a suspended license, TMZ reports. A condition of the sentence states that if the rapper breaks the law over the next year, Hernandez could face jail time.

Hernandez similarly sidestepped serious legal turmoil in late-October when he was sentenced to four years of probation after admitting that he used a 13-year-old child in a sexual performance; prosecutors initially sought a one-to-three-year prison sentence against Hernandez and pushed for him to register as a sex offender. Instead, he was given 1,000 hours of community service and told to avoid gang activity and additional criminal activity.

Still, trouble continues to seek out the rapper more known for his constant TMZ presence than his string of hit digital singles: This weekend, the rapper’s music video shoot at a Beverly Hills mansion was interrupted by a drive-by barrage of bullets.

Kanye West was reportedly on set during the shooting, although fellow featured guest Nicki Minaj, who previously appeared on Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “Fefe,” had not yet arrived. Because production on the music video did not resume, the incident reportedly cost the rapper’s label $500,000, TMZ reported.

On November 6th, a man formerly associated with Tekashi 6ix9ine’s management group was arrested and charged with allegedly kidnapping and robbing the rapper during a July video shoot.