Tekashi 6ix9ine Releases First Song Since Release From Prison

Just over a month after Daniel Hernandez walked out of prison due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus, the controversial rapper also known as Tekashi 6ix9ine has released his first song.

After pleading guilty to a litany of charges, including racketeering and armed robbery, following his November 2018 arrest, Hernandez cooperated extensively with federal authorities during his trial. The result was various members of the Nine Trey Bloods, including leaders like Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack being convicted on a variety of charges. In return, Hernandez received a greatly reduced sentence of 24 months. He’s serving the remainder of his sentence under house arrest and is under federal supervision, but the terms of his release allow him to release music, record music videos, and return to social media.

On Friday morning, Tekashi 6ix9ine advertisements appeared in Times Square announcing his return. By the afternoon, he had released a music video for a new song, showing off his ankle monitor for the camera.

“GOOBA,” from its simplistic trap beat to its two-minute runtime, is a clear return to pre-arrest Tekashi 6ix9ine antics. He makes sure to take aim at his detractors by saying they’re “big mad” that he’s returned from prison to a “big bag.” The music is punishingly blunt and seemingly designed to provoke: For a brief moment, it includes a CGI rat head over Tekashi’s face — an over-the-top nod to his testimony against his former gang affiliates last year.