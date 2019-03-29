Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Ex-Manager Pleads Guilty to Two Federal Weapons Counts

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s former manager, Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, pleaded guilty on Thursday to two federal weapons counts, Vulture reports.

Both Jordan and Tekashi 6ix9ine (given name Daniel Hernandez) face federal charges, which include racketeering allegations, stemming from their involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods, a New York gang whom are connected to an alleged string of robberies, shootings and other violent acts. In January, Hernandez pleaded guilty on nine counts, reversing his previous not guilty plea.

On Thursday, Jordan admitted to “using and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence” as well as “discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence,” according to the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office via Vulture. The charges are in relation to an April 2nd assault in Manhattan and a shooting in Brooklyn on April 21st. Together, the two counts could total a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

“Today, Kifano Jordan admitted in open court to committing multiple acts of violence in furtherance of the Nine Trey enterprise,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement via Vulture. “This conduct is simply intolerable.”

As Rolling Stone previously reported, the rapper met Jordan, a leader of the Nine Trey Bloods, during the 2017 shoot of “Gummo,” according to Hernandez’s early collaborators. The song eventually became his breakout hit as Tekashi 6ix9ine and following the video, Hernandez allegedly became increasingly more involved with the gang, which eventually led to the charges that he is facing.