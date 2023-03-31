Tekashi 6ix9ine Assault: Three Men Arrested in Florida

Police arrested three men yesterday in connection to the beating of rapper Tekashi 6ix 9ine at a South Florida gym earlier this month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office claims Rafael Medina Jr., age 43, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25, assaulted and robbed the rapper at about 8:45 pm on March 21 at Lake Worth’s L.A. Fitness, leaving him in a bloody heap, according to The Associated Press. Authorities said the injuries sustained by the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, were not critical.

Video that has since gone viral shows three men hovering over Hernandez, taking turns punching and kicking him while telling him to “shut the fuck up.” The clip, viewable on the AP’s report, then shows Hernandez walking away with blood dripping from his nose as the videographer tells Hernandez he’s a fan. Another video shows Hernandez in the parking lot, still with blood on his face, as the videographer taunts him, following him into the gym, ignoring bystanders’ pleas to stop recording. Hernandez did not have any security with him at the gym.

Hernandez’s lawyer told NBC News that the rapper suffered facial cuts and bruising. “Employees heard the disturbance and the perpetrators fled,” attorney Lance Lazzaro said. “Police in South Florida were called and he was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.”

A few years ago, Hernandez faced 32 years to life on charges of armed robbery and attempted murder. He later cut a deal with the authorities to testify against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. A 2019 Rolling Stone feature chronicled the rapper’s rise and fall.