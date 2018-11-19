Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
Read Next Queen Film 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Becomes Second-Highest Grossing Music Biopic of All Time Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested on Racketeering Charges in New York

ATF, NYPD and Homeland Security teamed up to arrest the rapper, who’s been involved in numerous criminal cases since his music industry rise

By

Reporter

Brendan Klinkenberg's Most Recent Stories

View All
Daniel Hernandez, aka, Tekashi 69, aka 6ix9ine, appears at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. He was arrested earlier Wednesday on an assault warrant from Texas. (Photo by Jefferson Siegel/NY Daily News via Getty Images)

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine and three associates have been arrested on federal racketeering charges.

NY Daily News via Getty Images

Tekashi 6ix9ine, the Brooklyn rapper who’s spent much of his short career in court for a litany of criminal charges, has been arrested again, according to The Daily Beast. According to the report, 6ix9ine (real name Daniel Hernandez) is currently in federal custody on charges of racketeering and firearms.

The arrest was a joint effort between the ATF, NYPD and Homeland Security, according to TMZ. A representative for the ATF confirmed the TMZ report to Rolling Stone. Hernandez’ ex-manager Shottie (Real name Kifano Jordan) was also arrested, along with two more associates. An arraignment is scheduled for later today in Manhattan.

The specific nature of the charges have not been announced, but Hernandez took to Instagram late last week to announce that he’d fired his entire management team in an apparent attempt to distance himself from the people he was arrested with. He claimed that people in or affiliated with his camp were booking Tekashi 6ix9ine shows without his knowledge. “If you’re booking shows, do not book shows unless I say ‘this show is gonna be booked with this person,'” he said in the video. “They will steal your money.”

Hernandez’ legal situation was precarious before the latest arrest. Last month, at a sentencing hearing for a long-running use of a child in a sexual performance charge, he was given four additional years of probation, along with 1,000 hours of community service. One of the conditions of his probation was that he avoid any additional arrests, or risk prison time.

This story is developing

In This Article: Crime, Hip Hop

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad