Tekashi 6ix9ine Shares Apology Letter Ahead of Sentencing

Tekashi 6ix9ine expressed remorse over his actions and affiliations with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in a letter to Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, via The New York Post, ahead of the rapper’s sentencing next week, December 18th.

Back in February, 6ix9ine — real name Daniel Hernandez — pleaded guilty to racketeering and firearms charges, which came with a mandatory minimum sentence of 47 years in prison. But Hernandez ended up cooperating with prosecutors and testified at the trial of two former associates and purported members of the Nine Tray Gangsta Bloods, both of whom were found guilty. Hernandez’s letter arrived one week after prosectors issued their own letter recommending Hernandez’s sentence be reduced.

“I find it difficult to find the right words to express what my life has been like for the last year,” Hernandez wrote. “It honestly feels like my world is crashing down. There is no excuse, no justification and no apology good enough in this world to explain my crimes. While I have been incarcerated, I have had time to reflect on the recklessness and foolishness of my decisions… I’m happy that the public was able to witness me dealing with the consequences of my actions because I feel like it sheds a light on what can come from gang affiliation. I know that this is part of the plan that God has for me and I am confident that I am ready to face this thing head on.”

Hernandez acknowledged his affiliation with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, who played a key role in his rise as a rapper (his former manager, Kifano Jordan a.k.a. Shotti, reportedly brought together the crowd of red-clad men seen in the viral video for Tekashi 6ix9ine’s breakout hit, “Gummo”). He added that even after distancing himself from the gang, he knew he would remain a target, and touched on his kidnapping and the moment he learned that the mother of his child and a co-defendent were having an affair and stealing from him.

“I had a feeling of relief when I was arrested by the Government because I felt stuck, like the gang had control of my life and that I would never be able to escape their grip,” Hernandez wrote. “I needed to do something before it was too late.”

Still, Hernandez closed by saying he does not consider himself a victim because “my actions contributed to this mess.” He continued: “I now know that I am remorseful for what happened because I was blessed with the gift of an opportunity that most people dream of but I squandered it by getting involved with the wrong people and misrepresenting myself when I should have been true to myself and my fans. I’m sorry to the victims who were affected by my actions, to my fans who look up to me and were misled, to my family who depends on me and to this courtroom for this mess that I contributed to.”