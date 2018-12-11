Tegan and Sara Plot New Memoir ‘High School’

Tegan and Sara will publish their first memoir, High School, in fall 2019 via MCD, a division of the publishing house Farrar, Straus and Giroux.

High School will be a coming-of-age story that chronicles Tegan Sara’s time as teenagers in Calgary, Canada during the Nineties. The book will be written in alternating chapters from Tegan’s point of view and Sara’s.

“How did you start your band? When did you know that you were gay? What were you like before Tegan and Sara? We have spent twenty years answering those complicated questions with simple answers,” Tegan and Sara said in a statement. “Writing High School gives us the opportunity to tell the intricate stories that shaped our relationship as sisters, musicians, and queer girls.”

Specifically, High School will find Tegan and Sara grappling with their identity and sexuality, academic meltdowns, their parents’ divorce and the daunting prospects of life after high school. Tegan and Sara will also pair these memories with recollections of the music of the time, from grunge to rave.

Per a statement, High School “is a raw account of the music, drugs, alcohol, love and friendship [Tegan and Sara] explored in their formative years. A transcendent story of first loves and first songs, it captures the tangle of discordant and parallel memories of two sisters who grew up in distinct ways even as they lived just down the hall from one another. This is the origin story of Tegan and Sara.”

Tegan and Sara released their last album, Love You to Death, in 2016. The duo plans to return to the studio next year to record their ninth LP.