Tegan and Sara to Remake Old High School Songs on New Album

Tegan and Sara have remade some of the first songs they wrote together as teenagers for their new album, Hey, I’m Just Like You, out September 27th via Sire.

The new LP is based on a trove of cassette tapes the duo discovered while working on their upcoming memoir, High School, out September 24th. “They contained dozens of our first songs, written between the ages of 15 and 17,” Tegan said in a statement. “We immediately recognized the songs as an essential part of our high school story.”

A trailer for Hey, I’m Just Like You boasts old home movies of Tegan and Sara, as well as a snippet of one of the duo’s old songs, plus its new version.

Recorded in Vancouver in April and May, Hey, I’m Just Like You finds Tegan and Sara returning to their rock and punk roots, while also incorporating elements of the pop production that’s been hallmark of their past few records. “With only minor tweaks to lyrics and structure, we tried to remain true to the original essence of each song,” Sara said.

Hey, I’m Just Like You also marks the first album Tegan and Sara have created with a team of all women. The credits include drummer Carla Azar, bassist Catherine Hiltz, producer Alex Hope, engineer Rachael Findlen and assistant engineer Annie Kennedy, while Beatriz Artola mixed the record and Emily Lazar mastered it.

Hey I’m Just Like You marks Tegan and Sara’s ninth studio album and follows 2016’s Love You to Death.