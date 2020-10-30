Tegan and Sara Drop ‘Make You Mine This Season’ for Holiday Soundtrack

Tegan and Sara have released “Make You Mine This Season,” a holiday track that marks their first new music since 2019.

The original Christmas tune will be featured in the upcoming holiday rom-com Happiest Season, starring Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, and Daniel Levy. The film premieres November 25th only on Hulu.

Keeping with the queer romance of the movie, the soundtrack for Happiest Season, out November 6th, will feature 11 songs by LGBTQ artists or songwriters. Executive produced by Justin Tranter, the album will include Tegan and Sara’s “Make You Mine This Season” along with tracks by Sia, Bebe Rexha, Anne-Marie, Brandy Clark, Carlie Hanson, Shea Diamond, Bayli, Kennedi, LP, and Jake Wesley Rogers.

“For all types of families, music matters more during the holidays than any other time of year,” Tranter said in a statement. “To be given the honor to help create a holiday soundtrack that everyone can enjoy but celebrates LGBTQ talent is an actual dream come true for me! There are LGBTQ artists or songwriters on every original song. The soundtrack’s focus is on LBTQ women to pay tribute to the brilliant queer woman who co-wrote and directed the movie, I hope we did you proud Clea!”