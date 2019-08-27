 Watch Tegan and Sara’s New ‘I’ll Be Back Someday’ Video – Rolling Stone
Watch Tegan and Sara Reflect on Teenage Escape in ‘I’ll Be Back Someday’ Video

Track will appear on duo’s upcoming LP, Hey, I’m Just Like You

Tegan and Sara revisit the Nineties and that teenage desire to escape in the new video for “I’ll Be Back Someday.” The song will appear on the duo’s forthcoming album, Hey, I’m Just Like You, out September 27th via Sire.

The LP is based on material Tegan and Sara wrote and recorded when they were teenagers, then rediscovered on two cassette tapes and re-recorded this year. The new clip captures the spirit of those high school years, with Nineties-influenced fashion and settings. The stylish pair appear in different rooms, including one complete with old school wood paneling and a landline telephone, as they sing and play guitar. “I run, run, run, run, run away/Get, get, get, get away,” Tegan and Sara sing on the chorus. “But I’ll be back someday/I’ll be back someday.”

Hey, I’m Just Like You will be released in conjunction with Tegan and Sara’s new memoir, High School, which arrives September 24th. The sisters will embark on a North American tour next month, during which they’ll read selections from their book and perform acoustic versions of songs from the new LP alongside earlier gems. The tour kicks off at Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn, New York on September 24th and wraps November 1st at Stateside at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.

