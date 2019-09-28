See Tegan and Sara Perform ‘I’ll Be Back Someday,’ Talk Origin Story on ‘Colbert’

Tegan and Sara visited The Late Show Friday – the day both their new album Hey, I’m Just Like You and memoir High School were released – to perform “I’ll Be Back Someday” and sit down with Stephen Colbert to discuss the projects.

“We wanted to write our origin story,” Sara Quin told Colbert. “We started writing our first songs at 15 so we wanted to write that story. And then, it wasn’t just a music memoir; it really started to be about our identity as twin sisters, and as songwriters, as creative people and also – hold on – we’re queer as well, so we cover that as well. It’s all those things.”

Hey, I’m Just Like You finds the sisters re-recording songs they penned in their teen years in the 1990s. “Things that young people can say that adults can’t say to each other,” Tegan described the songs.

Tegan and Sara also talked to Colbert about their copious use of LSD in high school:

In the lead-up to High School, both Tegan and Sara Quin shared excerpts from the memoir with Rolling Stone, with Tegan reminiscing about first collaborating musically with her sister and Sara recalling the first time the twins played live together. The duo also sat down for an installment of Rolling Stone‘s The First Time video series.