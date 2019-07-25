Tegan and Sara Revisit Their Teenage Years in New Song ‘I’ll Be Back Someday’

Tegan and Sara have released “I’ll Be Back Someday,” the lead single for their forthcoming album Hey, I’m Just Like You. The record, out September 27th and coinciding with the release of their new memoir High School, is made up of songs the twins wrote when they were teenagers that they went back and re-recorded this year.

Of the original recording of the song, Sara says, “We had been begging for an electric guitar, and on our 16th birthday, we got one. Of course, we had to share it, so it became a weapon that we stole from each other’s rooms, barricading ourselves behind locked doors with guitar in hand. Screaming over the small amplifier, we tested our voices by writing punk songs, shredding our thumbs on the strings.”

The duo will be performing acoustic versions of the album (as well as past hits) and doing live readings of their book in the upcoming Hey, I’m Just Like You Tour. A copy of High School will be included with all ticket purchases to the shows in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle.

Hey, I’m Just Like You Track Listing

1. Hold My Breath Until I Die

2. Hey, I’m Just Like You

3. I’ll Be Back Someday

4. Don’t Believe The Things They Tell You (They Lie)

5. Hello, I’m Right Here

6. I Don’t Owe You Anything

7. I Know I’m Not The Only One

8. Please Help Me

9. Keep Them Close Cause They Will Fuck You Too

10. We Don’t Have Fun When We’re Together Anymore

11. You Go Away And I Don’t Mind

12. All I Have To Give The World Is Me