Tegan and Sara Premiere ‘I Know I’m Not the Only One’ With Half-Hour Special

Tegan and Sara premiered their new video for “I Know I’m Not the Only One” on Wednesday with a 24-minute special, streamed live on YouTube. Filmed right before the COVID-19 quarantine took place, the music video (starting at the 12:16 mark) was inspired by the sisters’ high school days and is a spin on classic school yearbook photography.

During the special, Tegan and Sara also announced that they’ll be dropping a remix album of their latest LP, Hey, I’m Just Like You, released last fall. Titled Hey, We’re Just Like You, the remix collection is out August 7th and features a Matthew Dear remix of “Please Help Me,” which Tegan and Sara also premiered within the special.

The duo were scheduled to go on tour in support of Hey, I’m Just Like You this year, before dates were canceled due to COVID-19. The sisters did get to go out on the road in 2019, performing acoustic songs and readings from their new memoir, High School — a look back on their teenage years in Calgary, Alberta, in the Nineties.

Both sisters shared excerpts from High School with Rolling Stone, with Sara recalling the first time she performed with her sister and Tegan recounting one of their earliest songs. Watch them in Rolling Stone‘s The First Time series.