Tegan and Sara-Produced TV Series in Works Based on ‘High School’ Memoir

A TV series based on Tegan and Sara’s High School — their memoir that traces the Quin sisters’ teenage years and the twins finding their respective voices both musically and through their personal journeys — is in the works, as Deadline reports.

Adapted from their memoir and written by Clea DuVall, the “coming-of-age comedy series” is in development at IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service. Executive produced by Tegan and Sara, DuVall and Plan B Entertainment, it’s set to “a backdrop of Nineties grunge and rave culture,” as the story “about finding your own identity” unfolds. DuVall is also tapped to direct the pilot.

After the news broke about the series, Sara took to Twitter to joke that she and her sister would be playing themselves and “we are gonna start taking LSD and just get back into that mindset,” she teased in a video. but in a follow-up clip, she gave reassurance that “real actors will be cast.”

Tegan and Sara’s High School memoir coincided with the release of 2019 album, Hey, I’m Just Like You. Their ninth album comprises songs they penned as teenagers in the Nineties and re-recorded. In August, they followed-up the album with a remix EP called Hey, We’re Just Like You.