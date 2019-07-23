Tegan and Sara Plot ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’ Tour

Tegan and Sara have announced an upcoming tour in support of their new memoir, High School, out September 24th, and their forthcoming album Hey, I’m Just Like You, out September 27th.

The tour will be more intimate than previous runs, with a “solo,” mostly acoustic set done by the two sisters and no backing band. The shows will also feature readings from High School and performances of new and old Tegan and Sara songs, as well as home videos from the duo’s teenage years.

Tegan and Sara have also partnered with local independent bookstores and will include a copy of High School with every ticket purchased for select shows, September 24th through October 4th, in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle.

“We have so much in store for you,” the band said in their announcement. “It’s going to be a super special evening that you don’t want to miss. We’ve been away from you all for nearly two years and can’t wait to see you.”

Tickets for the Hey, I’m Just Like You tour go on sale Friday, July 26th at 10:00 am local time. For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to the Tegan and Sara Foundation. Complete information is available on the band’s website.

Tegan and Sara Tour Dates

September 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ MurMrr Theatre

September 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

September 30 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

October 1 – San Francisco, CA @ Sydney Goldstein Theater

October 3 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

October 4 – Seattle, WA @ Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroyal Hall (early and late show)

October 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

October 9 – Edmonton, AB @ Myer Horowitz Theatre

October 10 – Calgary, AB @ Bella Concert Hall (early and late show)

October 12 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick

October 13 – Saint Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre

October 15 – Evanston, IL @ Northwestern University – Cahn Auditorium

October 16 – Columbus, OH @ Lincoln Theatre

October 17 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

October 19 – Toronto, ON @ Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre

October 22 – Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre

October 23 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

October 25 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

October 26 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

October 27 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

October 29 – Nashville, TN @ CMA Theater

October 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

November 1 – Austin, TX @ State Theatre (early and late show)