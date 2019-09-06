Tegan and Sara Celebrate Their Teenage Selves With ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’

Tegan and Sara have unveiled a new track, “Hey, I’m Just Like You,” from their forthcoming ninth studio album of the same name. The LP arrives on September 27th.

Sara said of the song in a statement, “Tegan and I were dirtbags in high school. Stoned on acid, sneaking out, skipping school, lying to our parents. But we were also having the time of our lives. On acid, Tegan seemed like the funniest, coolest person in the universe. All the animosity and fighting melted away, and we were returned to the original joy of our friendship and delivered back into the wonder of our childhood. This is the origin of this song.”

“Hey, I’m Just Like You” comes with a lyric video that takes the duo’s home movies from high school and turns them into a retro, trippy collage of images.

Tegan and Sara previously shared the video for “I’ll Be Back Someday.” The duo will be releasing their memoir, High School, shortly before their album on September 24th, and will be kicking off their combined book and album tour on the same day at Brooklyn’s MurMurr Theatre. Unlike previous tours, the duo will be performing on their own in a largely acoustic setting, with excerpt readings of High School and home videos sprinkled throughout their music set.