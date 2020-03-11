Tegan and Sara Map 2020 Tour

Tegan and Sara have announced a 2020 North American trek in support of their new album, Hey, I’m Just Like You, released last fall.
The twin sister indie-pop duo will kick off the tour on May 18th at the Knitting Factory Concert House Spokane, Washington. They’ll hit major cities, including the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on August 1st and Pier 17 in New York City on August 18th. The tour will conclude on September 2nd at the Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia.
Tegan and Sara recently concluded a 2019 tour, which consisted of acoustic performances and readings from their new memoir, High School — a look back on their teenage years in Calgary, Alberta, in the Nineties.
Both sisters shared excerpts from High School with Rolling Stone, with Sara recalling the first time she performed with her sister and Tegan recounting one of their earliest songs. Watch them in Rolling Stone‘s “The First Time” series.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13th at 10 a.m. local time.
Tegan and Sara Tour Dates
May 18 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House
May 19 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
May 20 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
May 21 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
May 24 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
May 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
May 27 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
May 30 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
June 1 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
June 2 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
June 3 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
June 6 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
July 30 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheater
August 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
August 5 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – Ballroom
August 6 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
August 7 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
August 10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
August 11 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
August 13 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex
August 14 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
August 15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
August 17 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
August 18 – New York, NY @ Pier 17
August 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
August 22 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
August 24 – Richmond, VA @ The National
August 25 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva
August 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater
August 30 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
September 1 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
September 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle