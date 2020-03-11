Tegan and Sara Map 2020 Tour

Tegan and Sara have announced a 2020 North American trek in support of their new album, Hey, I’m Just Like You, released last fall.

The twin sister indie-pop duo will kick off the tour on May 18th at the Knitting Factory Concert House Spokane, Washington. They’ll hit major cities, including the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on August 1st and Pier 17 in New York City on August 18th. The tour will conclude on September 2nd at the Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tegan and Sara recently concluded a 2019 tour, which consisted of acoustic performances and readings from their new memoir, High School — a look back on their teenage years in Calgary, Alberta, in the Nineties.

Both sisters shared excerpts from High School with Rolling Stone, with Sara recalling the first time she performed with her sister and Tegan recounting one of their earliest songs. Watch them in Rolling Stone‘s “The First Time” series.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13th at 10 a.m. local time.

Tegan and Sara Tour Dates

May 18 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House

May 19 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

May 20 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

May 21 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

May 24 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

May 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

May 27 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

May 30 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

June 1 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

June 2 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

June 3 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

June 6 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

July 30 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheater

August 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

August 5 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – Ballroom

August 6 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

August 7 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

August 10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

August 11 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

August 13 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex

August 14 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

August 15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

August 17 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

August 18 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

August 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

August 22 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

August 24 – Richmond, VA @ The National

August 25 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva

August 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater

August 30 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

September 1 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

September 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle