Teenage Fanclub Release Bittersweet New Song 'The Sun Won't Shine on Me'

Track will appear on Scottish outfit's next album, Endless Arcade

Jon Blistein

Teenage Fanclub have released a new song, “The Sun Won’t Shine on Me,” from their upcoming album, Endless Arcade, out April 30th via Merge.

“The Sun Won’t Shine on Me” is graceful song written by Norman Blake that’s filled with twinkling guitar lines and rich vocal harmonies that give off a distinct Sixties folk vibe. “With a troubled mind I am in decline,” Blake sings on the bittersweet chorus, “And the sun won’t shine on me/With a troubled mind I am in decline/And the sun won’t shine on me.”

“The Sun Won’t Shine on Me” marks the fourth offering from Endless Arcade, following, “I’m More Inclined,” “Home,” and “Everything Is Falling Apart,” which was originally released in 2019. Endless Arcade marks Teenage Fanclub’s first album in five years, following 2016’s Here. It’s also their first since the departure of co-founding member and bassist Gerard Love, who left the group in 2018.

