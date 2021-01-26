Teenage Fanclub Drop Devotional New Song ‘I’m More Inclined’

Teenage Fanclub have released a new song, “I’m More Inclined,” from their upcoming album, Endless Arcade, which will now be released April 30th via Merge.

“I’m More Inclined” finds Teenage Fanclub at their jangly best, the breezy sweep of guitars buoyed by a steady thump of drums and an organ that bubbles on the surface of the mix. Capping it all off is a catchy chorus of pure devotion, “I didn’t find religion/I never needed to/I’m more inclined to put my faith in you.”

In a statement, Raymond McGinley explained how “I’m More Inclined” helped kickstart the sessions for Endless Arcade, saying “When we first started talking about getting songs together for a new album, Norman [Blake] said, ‘I have one ready to go now!’ — and that was ‘I’m More Inclined.’ He played it to us, we loved it, and that got us started on the whole thing that became Endless Arcade.”

“I’m More Inclined” marks the third offering from Endless Arcade, following “Home,” which was released last November, and “Everything Is Falling Apart,” a single originally released in 2019. Endless Arcade marks the Scottish outfit’s first album in five years, following 2016’s Here; it’s also their first since the departure of co-founding member and bassist Gerard Love in 2018.

While Endless Arcade was supposed to arrive in March, Teenage Fanclub announced on Twitter Monday, January 25th, that they would have to delay until April 30th “due to circumstances beyond our control.”