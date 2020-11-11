Teenage Fanclub Preview Upcoming LP ‘Endless Arcade’ With New Song ‘Home’

Teenage Fanclub return with their new song “Home,” the first single and opening song off the Scottish rockers’ upcoming album Endless Arcade.

The new LP, the band’s first since 2016’s Here, arrives March 5th via Merge Records. To preview the album, Norman Blake and company have shared the single version of the catchy, inviting “Home”; while the single edit fades out before the four-minute mark, the studio take continues on for another three minutes, “its coda has been saved for the record’s release day,” Merge said.

Endless Arcade, available to preorder now, also marks Teenage Fanclub’s first LP since the departure of co-founding member and bassist Gerard Love in 2018. Following Love’s exit, the band released the single “Everything Is Falling Apart,” which also reappears on Endless Arcade.

Endless Arcade Tracklist

1. Home

2. Endless Arcade

3. Warm Embrace

4. Everything Is Falling Apart

5. The Sun Won’t Shine on Me

6. Come With Me

7. In Our Dreams

8. I’m More Inclined

9. Back in the Day

10. The Future

11. Living With You

12. Silent Song