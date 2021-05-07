Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce ‘Layla Revisited’ Live LP With Trey Anastasio

A week after DJ Khaled sampled “Layla” on his new album, Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced the live album Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’) featuring Trey Anastasio.

Recorded at Lockn’ Festival in August 2019, the LP features a performance of Derek and the Dominos’ Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs in its entirety. Fans were unaware of the set — only that Anastasio was slated to appear. In the video above, Derek Trucks and Anastasio jam on “Why Does Love Got to Be So Sad?” playing Eric Clapton and Duane Allman’s parts.

The band has several connections to Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs: It was released on Susan Tedeschi’s birthday in November 1970, Trucks was named after it, and he’s also a former member of the Allman Brothers Band.

“By the time that I started playing guitar, the sound of Duane Allman’s slide was almost an obsession,” Trucks said in a statement. “His playing on Layla is still one of the high-water marks for me. The spirit, the joy, the recklessness, and the inevitability of it. My dad would play that record for me and my brother to fall asleep to and further sear it into my DNA.”

The album arrives on July 16th via Fantasy Records; you can preorder it here. The band will return to the road this summer for the Fireside Live tour, which kicks off in Jacksonville, Florida, on June 11th.