Watch Tedeschi Trucks Band and Trey Anastasio Blaze Through Derek and the Dominos’ ‘Tell the Truth’

The Tedeschi Trucks Band and Phish’s Trey Anastasio perform Derek and the Dominos’ “Tell the Truth” in the latest offering from the upcoming live album, Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’), out July 16th via Fantasy Records.

The set was recorded at the Lockn’ Festival in August 2019, where the Tedeschi Trucks Band performed all of Derek and the Dominos’ lone studio album, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs. Their rendition of “Tell the Truth” is a pristine homage to the ragged boogie of the original, with Derek Trucks and Trey Anastasio going lick-for-lick on the solos, while Susan Tedeschi delivers a mighty lead vocal performance.

The performance of “Tell the Truth” marks the third offering from Layla Revisited, following the Tedeschi Trucks Band’s renditions of “Why Does Love Got to Be So Sad?” and the blues standard “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out.”

The Tedeschi Trucks Band recently returned to the road, kicking off their Fireside Live tour at the beginning of June. The band has an array of dates scheduled all the way through November, while they’ve also got a string of summer 2022 live dates lined up as well.