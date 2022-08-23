fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Late-Night TV

Watch Tedeschi Trucks Band Perform ‘Soul Sweet Song,’ ‘La Di Da’ on ‘Kimmel’

Song come off the rock group's latest effort, I Am the Moon
Tedeschi Trucks Band
YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

Tedeschi Trucks Band appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform four of their songs, “Soul Sweet Song,” “La Di Da,” “Playing With My Emotions,” and “I Am the Moon.” The rock ensemble showcased several of the tracks off-air in an exclusive online live stream.

Tedeschi Trucks Band, led by Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, recently unveiled the several parts of I Am the Moon, a 24-song collection that will drop in four installments. The final part, I Am the Moon: IV. Farewell, arrives Aug. 26.

The project is based on The Story of  Layla & Majnun, the writer Nizami’s 12th century Persian poem about a separated couple that was described by Lord Byron as the “Romeo and Juliet of the East.” It’s the same work that inspired Eric Clapton’s Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs milestone with his band Derek and the Dominos. Each part of the album also arrives with a mini film, as well.

The group’s prior LP, Signs, arrived in 2019. In 2021, they released Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’).

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for Her Mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars (Exclusive)

Michelle Branch Arrested for Domestic Assault

Vanessa Paradis’ Lookalike Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Leaves Little to the Imagination in Daring Lingerie Pic

2 Chainz To Expand Restaurant Business After Settling Lawsuit With Pablo Escobar's Family

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad