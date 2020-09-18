Tears for Fears Preview ‘Seeds of Love’ Box Set With Unreleased Track

Tears for Fears have shared a previously unreleased version of their song “Standing on the Corner of the Third World,” taken off of the upcoming Super Deluxe box set edition of their album Seeds of Love.

This Townhouse Live Jam Session version of the song was recorded in 1988, and is part of the half-hour of never-before-heard, live-in-the-studio performances featured on the new release of the album.

Recalling the sessions that led up to the nine-minute version of the track, Tears for Fears co-founder Roland Orzabal says: “We got Oleta in and we had Manu Katche on drums and Pino Palladino on bass and started playing live. It was incredible; those live sessions were magical. This was my primal therapy period, where I’d go off and have therapy and come back in a particularly open and emotional state. This song came out of that.”

He adds: “I think it moves away from the interior world, to the awareness of politics but at the same time, identifying with the most vulnerable in the world. Those were good times in terms of writing emotional songs like ‘Woman in Chains.’ I don’t know if I would’ve written that if I hadn’t been in therapy, which sounds a bit rock star doesn’t it?”

The Seeds Of Love super deluxe box set, out October 9th on UMC/Virgin, consists of four CDs and one Blu-Ray, featuring 22 unreleased tracks from demo sessions, live jams and studio sessions along with a set of B-sides and rare mixes. Highlights include the Townhouse Jam Sessions, demos of “Advice for the Young at Heart” with Roland Orzabal singing lead vocal, and the recently released demo of “Rhythm of Life.” The Blu-Ray also features a 5.1 mix of the album by Grammy-nominated artist Steven Wilson.