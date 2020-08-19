Tears for Fears Dig Deep for ‘Seeds of Love’ Box Set

Tears for Fears’ third album, 1989’s The Seeds of Love — which contained the hits “Sowing the Seeds of Love” and “Woman in Chains” — will be expanded into a five-disc box set this fall. The record was one of the band’s most ambitious studio outings, as it followed up their mega-selling Songs From the Big Chair — it reportedly cost more than £1 million to make.

The box set will feature the original album, remastered, singles and B-sides, alternate mixes, demos and outtakes. Twenty-two of the tracks are previously unreleased. There will also be a Blu-ray containing a 5.1 surround-sound mix of the album. The “super deluxe” collection, as well as a pared-down two-disc edition, will come out on October 9th.

“Out of all our albums, I’d probably rank it highest,” frontman Roland Orzabal said in a statement. “I think it surprised a lot of people, a lot of our peers as well, people who maybe we were being compared to in the mid-Eighties.”

“The tracks I liked then, I still like now,” bassist and singer Curt Smith said. “‘Woman in Chains,’ ‘Badman’s Song,’ ‘Sowing the Seeds of Love’ and ‘Advice for the Young at Heart’ have all stuck around. We still play those live.”

Some of the rarities in the collection include a version of “Advice for the Young at Heart,” which features Orzabal instead of Smith singing lead vocals, and the song “Rhythm of Life,” which the group gifted to singer Oleta Adams — who was featured on “Woman in Chains” — for her solo album Circle of One. The collection also features recordings from 1988 sessions with Adams, bassist Pino Palladino and drummer Manu Katché in which they developed “Woman in Chains” and “Badman’s Song.”

In 2017, Tears for Fears released their first new music in more than a decade, two tracks on the greatest-hits album Rule the World. Around that time, Orzabal said the band was working on a new album, tentatively titled The Tipping Point, but it has yet to materialize.

The Seeds of Love (Super Deluxe Edition) Tracklist

Disc one: Original Album, New Remaster by Andrew Walter at Abbey Road

1. “Woman in Chains”

2. “Badman’s Song”

3. “Sowing the Seeds of Love”

4. “Advice for the Young at Heart”

5. “Standing on the Corner of the Third World”

6. “Swords and Knives”

7. “Year of the Knife”

8. “Famous Last Words”

Disc Two: the Sun: 45s and B Sides

1. “Sowing the Seeds of Love” (7″ Version)

2. “Tears Roll Down”

3. “Woman in Chains” (7″ Version)

4. “Always in the Past”

5. “My Life in the Suicide Ranks”

6. “Woman in Chains” (Instrumental)

7. “Advice for the Young at Heart” (7″ Version)

8. “Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams Instrumental)

9. “Music for Tables”

10. “Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams” (Mix one)

11. “Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams” (Mix Two)

12. “Sowing the Seeds of Love” (US Radio Edit)

13. “Woman in Chains” (US Radio Edit 1)

14. “Advice for the Young at Heart” (Italian Radio Edit)

15. “Year of the Knife” (Canadian Single Version)

16. “Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams”

Disc Three: The Moon: Radio Edits and Early Mixes

1. “Year of the Knife” (Overture)

2. “Year of the Knife” (Early Mix, Instrumental)

3. “Sowing the Seeds of Love” (Alternate Mix)

4. “Tears Roll Down” (Alternate Mix)

5. “Year of the Knife” (Steve Chase 7″ Remix)

6. “Badman’s Song” (Early Mix)

7. “Advice for the Young at Heart” (Instrumental)

8. “Year of the Knife” (The Mix)

9. “Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams” (Mix One Edit)

10. “Sowing the Seeds of Love” (Early Mix, Instrumental)

11. “Woman in Chains” (US Radio Edit 2)

12. “Year of the Knife” (Canadian Single Version” (Instrumental)

13. “Famous Last Words” (French Radio Edit)

14. “Woman in Chains” (Reprise)

Disc Four: The Wind: Demos, Diversions and Jams

1. “Rhythm of Life” (Demo)

2. “Advice for the Young at Heart” (Demo)

3. “Swords and Knives” (Demo)

4. “Famous Last Words” (Demo)

5. “Sowing the Seeds of Love” (Demo, Instrumental)

6. “Badman’s Song” (Langer/Winstanley Version, Instrumental)

7. “Woman in Chains” (Townhouse Jam)

8. “Broken” (Townhouse Jam)

9. “Rhythm of Life” (Townhouse Jam)

10. “Badman’s Song” (Townhouse Jam)

11. “Badman’s Song” (Reprise” (Townhouse Jam)

12. “Standing on the Corner of the Third World” (Townhouse Jam)

Blu-ray: The Rain – Original Album Mix, New Remaster and Steven Wilson 5.1 Mix