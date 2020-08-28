Tears for Fears Drop Previously Unreleased ‘Rhythm of Life’

Tears for Fears have shared the previously unreleased “Rhythm of Life,” the first offering from their upcoming Seeds of Love box set.

The demo was recorded by frontman Roland Orzabal and keyboardist Nicky Holland in 1986, but the track didn’t make it onto the 1989 album. Instead, Orzabal gave it to singer Oleta Adams — who sings on the opening track “Woman in Chains” — for her 1990 album Circle of One, which he produced.

“Climbin’ every mountain, always killing time/Count the cost as days go by,” he sings over a steady groove. “Monday I’ve got Friday on my mind/Why don’t we make love/Instead of making plans.”

Seeds of Love, the band’s third album, took four years to make. The five-disc box set, out October 9th, contains four CDs and one Blu-ray. It includes the remastered album in addition to several B-sides, demos and outtakes. “Rhythm of Life” is one of the 22 previously unreleased tracks. Other versions of the release include the standalone remastered LP and a vinyl picture disc.

“Out of all our albums, I’d probably rank it highest,” Orzabal said in a statement. “I think it surprised a lot of people, a lot of our peers as well, people who maybe we were being compared to in the mid-Eighties.” Added bassist-singer Curt Smith: “The tracks I liked then, I still like now. ‘Woman in Chains,’ ‘Badman’s Song,’ ‘Sowing the Seeds of Love’ and ‘Advice for the Young at Heart’ have all stuck around. We still play those live.”