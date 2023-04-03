Tears For Fears Schedule 2023 Dates for ‘the Tipping Point Tour Part II’

Tears For Fears are returning for another slate of shows in support of their latest album, The Turning Point, released last year as their first full-length record in 17 years. The Tipping Point Tour wrapped in New York on June 25, but the newly-announced The Tipping Point Tour Part II will pick up more or less where they left off, in New Jersey on June 23.

Cold War Kids will join Tears For Fears on the new set of North American tour dates. The tour’s second leg is scheduled to begin on June 23 and conclude on Aug. 2 in Los Angeles. In between, the band will make stops in New York, Toronto, Virginia Beach, Franklin, Houston, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Palm Springs, and more.

General sale for the Tipping Point Tour Part II begins Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. local time via the official Tears For Fears website.

“We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again. We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live,” Tears for Fears’ Curt Smith said in a statement last year.

Roland Orzabal added, “The Tipping Point has been a long time in the making and we are looking forward to playing our favorites from the new album as well as our classics from throughout the years.”

Tears For Fears 2023 North America Tour Dates:

June 23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

June 24 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Arena

June 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 30 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

July 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 5 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 7 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

July 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 11 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

July 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

July 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

July 16 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

July 20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

July 22 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

July 26 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

July 29 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater

Aug. 1 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Aug. 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl