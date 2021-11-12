Tears for Fears Set 2022 Tour in Support of First New Album in 17 Years

Tears for Fears have mapped out a 2022 U.S. tour in support of their first new album in 17 years, The Tipping Point.

“We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again. We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live,” Tears for Fears’ Curt Smith said in a statement; the band last toured the U.S. in 2018.

The monthlong amphitheater trek kicks off May 20th in Cincinnati, Ohio and circles the nation before concluding June 25th in Wantagh, New York. Garbage will serve as special guest on the U.S. route.

THE TIPPING POINT WORLD TOUR 2022: TICKETS ON SALE NOV 19. UK FANS: Purchase the new special edition pink vinyl pressing by 9PM GMT on Nov 16th to receive a pre-sale code. See you on the road!https://t.co/ImoFme4YKa pic.twitter.com/oIZeX9vWjg — Tears for Fears (@tearsforfears) November 12, 2021

Roland Orzabal added, “The Tipping Point has been a long time in the making and we are looking forward to playing our favorites from the new album as well as our classics from throughout the years.”

Tears for Fears will release The Tipping Point — their first LP since 2004’s Everybody Loves a Happy Ending — on February 25th, 2022. Smith and Orzabal recently spoke to Rolling Stone about their upcoming album, as well as their lengthy studio hiatus and numerous false starts in the creation of the album.

Tears for Fears Tour Dates

May 20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

May 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

May 24 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak@Chin Pavilion

May 29 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion

June 1 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

June 2 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

June 5 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 9 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

June 10 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

June 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 15 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 16 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

June 19 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

June 22 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

June 24 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

June 25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater