Taylordle: Finally, a Word Game Swifties Can Get Behind

Swifties, rejoice: The Holy Swift podcast has created a new version of Wordle, Taylor Swift style.

Taylordle premiered on Friday, with the podcast announcing it in a tweet. “Calling all Swifties who Wordle,” they wrote. Spoiler alert: Today’s answer will put your knowledge of the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” to use.

Wordle was created by John Wardle last fall, built with his partner during the pandemic. By early January, it became massively popular on the internet, played by hundreds of thousands of users. “I think people kind of appreciate that there’s this thing online that’s just fun,” Wardle told The New York Times earlier this month. “It’s not trying to do anything shady with your data or your eyeballs. It’s just a game that’s fun.”

The creation of Taylordle arrives days after the feud between Swift and Damon Albarn, who discredited her songwriting in a Los Angeles Times interview. Swift fired back in a tweet, writing, “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs, but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.” Albarn replied with an apology, blaming the article for clickbait.

Swift was recently named Record Store Day’s first global Ambassador, with the event taking place on April 23. She is the third woman to represent the international holiday.