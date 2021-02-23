Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Edition)’ Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

As “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” ranks fourth on the RS 100 and Taylor Swift leads the Artists 500, Fearless: Taylor’s Version tops Apple Music’s weekly Pre-Add Chart. Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for.
Fearless: Taylor’s Version features re-recordings of her Grammy-winning sophomore album, and it is the first of six re-recorded albums she announced in 2019 after Scooter Braun acquired her original masters. Fearless: Taylor’s Version also features six previously unreleased tracks. The album is expected to arrive April 9th.
Also making notable entries on the Pre-Add Chart are NF’s CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE), Carrie Underwood’s My Savior and NCT 12’s LOVEHOLIC EP.
Top Albums by Apple Music Pre-Adds, February 12th through February 18th
- Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (4/9/2021) NEW
- NF, CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE) (3/26/2021) NEW
- GOJIRA, Fortitude (4/30/2021) NEW
- Carrie Underwood, My Savior (3/26/2021) NEW
- NCT 127, LOVEHOLIC – EP (2/17/2021) NEW
- Kings of Leon, When You See Yourself (3/5/2021) +5
- Lana Del Rey, Chemtrails Over the Country Club (3/19/2021) -2
- Digga D, Made In The Pyrex (2/26/2021) NEW
- Quinn XCII, Change Of Scenery II (3/5/2021) NEW
- UZI, Cœur abîmé (2/19/2021) NEW
- Kore, En Passant Pécho (Bande originale inspirée du film) (3/12/2021) NEW
- Greta Van Fleet, The Battle at Garden’s Gate (4/16/2021) +12
- Charlotte Cardin, Phoenix (4/9/2021) NEW
- Yelawolf & Caskey, Yelawolf Blacksheep (2/19/2021) NEW
- Madison Beer, Life Support (2/26/2021) +8
- Eric Church, Soul (4/23/2021) -12
- AJR OK ORCHESTRA (3/26/2021) NEW
- Teni, WONDALAND (3/19/2021) NEW
- Selena Gomez Revelación – EP (3/12/2021) -9
- Central Cee, Wild West (3/12/2021) NEW
- Mammoth WVH, Mammoth WVH (6/11/2021) NEW
- CJ, Loyalty Over Royalty (2/19/2021) NEW
- aiko どうしたって伝えられないから (3/3/2021) NEW
- indigo la End Yakou Himitsu (2/17/2021) NEW
- Eric Church Heart (4/16/2021) -17