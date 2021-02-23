Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Edition)’ Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

As “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” ranks fourth on the RS 100 and Taylor Swift leads the Artists 500, Fearless: Taylor’s Version tops Apple Music’s weekly Pre-Add Chart. Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for.

Fearless: Taylor’s Version features re-recordings of her Grammy-winning sophomore album, and it is the first of six re-recorded albums she announced in 2019 after Scooter Braun acquired her original masters. Fearless: Taylor’s Version also features six previously unreleased tracks. The album is expected to arrive April 9th.

Also making notable entries on the Pre-Add Chart are NF’s CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE), Carrie Underwood’s My Savior and NCT 12’s LOVEHOLIC EP.

Top Albums by Apple Music Pre-Adds, February 12th through February 18th