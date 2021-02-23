 Taylor Swift's 'Fearless (Taylor's Edition)' Tops Pre-Add Chart - Rolling Stone
Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Edition)’ Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

NF’s CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE), Carrie Underwood’s My Savior and NCT 12’s LOVEHOLIC also debut.

Taylor Swift jumps to Number One on the Artists 500 after releasing "Love Story (Taylor's Version)"

Beth Garrabrant*

As “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” ranks fourth on the RS 100 and Taylor Swift leads the Artists 500, Fearless: Taylor’s Version tops Apple Music’s weekly Pre-Add Chart. Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for.

Fearless: Taylor’s Version features re-recordings of her Grammy-winning sophomore album, and it is the first of six re-recorded albums she announced in 2019 after Scooter Braun acquired her original masters. Fearless: Taylor’s Version also features six previously unreleased tracks. The album is expected to arrive April 9th.

Also making notable entries on the Pre-Add Chart are NF’s CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE), Carrie Underwood’s My Savior and NCT 12’s LOVEHOLIC EP.

Top Albums by Apple Music Pre-Adds, February 12th through February 18th

  1. Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (4/9/2021) NEW
  2. NF, CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE) (3/26/2021) NEW
  3. GOJIRA, Fortitude (4/30/2021) NEW
  4. Carrie Underwood, My Savior (3/26/2021) NEW
  5. NCT 127, LOVEHOLIC – EP (2/17/2021) NEW
  6. Kings of Leon, When You See Yourself (3/5/2021) +5
  7. Lana Del Rey, Chemtrails Over the Country Club (3/19/2021) -2
  8. Digga D, Made In The Pyrex (2/26/2021) NEW
  9. Quinn XCII, Change Of Scenery II (3/5/2021) NEW
  10. UZI, Cœur abîmé (2/19/2021) NEW
  11. Kore, En Passant Pécho (Bande originale inspirée du film) (3/12/2021) NEW
  12. Greta Van Fleet, The Battle at Garden’s Gate (4/16/2021) +12
  13. Charlotte Cardin, Phoenix (4/9/2021) NEW
  14. Yelawolf & Caskey, Yelawolf Blacksheep (2/19/2021) NEW
  15. Madison Beer, Life Support (2/26/2021) +8
  16. Eric Church, Soul (4/23/2021) -12
  17. AJR OK ORCHESTRA (3/26/2021) NEW
  18. Teni, WONDALAND (3/19/2021) NEW 
  19. Selena Gomez Revelación – EP (3/12/2021) -9
  20. Central Cee, Wild West (3/12/2021) NEW
  21. Mammoth WVH, Mammoth WVH (6/11/2021) NEW
  22. CJ, Loyalty Over Royalty (2/19/2021) NEW
  23. aiko どうしたって伝えられないから (3/3/2021) NEW
  24. indigo la End Yakou Himitsu (2/17/2021) NEW
  25. Eric Church Heart (4/16/2021) -17

 

