 RS Charts: Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Returns to Number One - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Biden Announces Plan to Fix Bottlenecks in Critical Supply Chains
Home Music Music News

Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ Returns to Number One on RS 200

DMX’s ‘Exodus’ sees the biggest debut of the week.

By

Director of Charts

Emily Blake's Most Recent Stories

View All
EVERMOREPhoto credit: Beth Garrabrant

Beth Garrabrant*

Taylor Swift’s Evermore returns to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart this week thanks to a vinyl release of the album, originally released in December. 

Expectedly, the lion’s share of Evermore‘s 239,200 units were driven by sales, with none of the tracks making the Top 100 Songs Chart. Overall, Evermore sold 157,400 last week. This marks Swift’s 14th week at Number One on the RS 200, extending the record for the most of any artist.

Evermore pushes Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour to Number Two in its second week on the chart. J. Cole’s The Off-Season also drops one spot, to Number Three. Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album and Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain round out the top five. 

Top Albums

The week of May 28, 2021
1

evermore

Taylor Swift
Album Units 239.2K
2

Sour

Olivia Rodrigo
Album Units 185.5K
3

The Off-Season

J. Cole
Album Units 57.4K
4

Dangerous: The Double Album

Morgan Wallen
Album Units 48.9K
5

A Gangsta's Pain

MoneyBagg Yo
Album Units 41.4K

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

It was a relatively quiet week on the RS 200, with the biggest debut being DMX’s posthumous album Exodus, at Number Eight. Other debuts include Blackberry Smoke’s You Hear Georgia at Number 58, Tomorrow X Together’s The Chaos Chapter: Freeze at Number  97 and Chase Rice’s The Album at Number 159. 

In This Article: RS Charts, Taylor Swift

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.