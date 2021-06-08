Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ Returns to Number One on RS 200

Taylor Swift’s Evermore returns to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart this week thanks to a vinyl release of the album, originally released in December.
Expectedly, the lion’s share of Evermore‘s 239,200 units were driven by sales, with none of the tracks making the Top 100 Songs Chart. Overall, Evermore sold 157,400 last week. This marks Swift’s 14th week at Number One on the RS 200, extending the record for the most of any artist.
Evermore pushes Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour to Number Two in its second week on the chart. J. Cole’s The Off-Season also drops one spot, to Number Three. Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album and Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain round out the top five.
The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.
It was a relatively quiet week on the RS 200, with the biggest debut being DMX’s posthumous album Exodus, at Number Eight. Other debuts include Blackberry Smoke’s You Hear Georgia at Number 58, Tomorrow X Together’s The Chaos Chapter: Freeze at Number 97 and Chase Rice’s The Album at Number 159.