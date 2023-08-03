×
The Eras Continue

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Returning to North America for Additional Shows in 2024

"Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era," singer says as sold-out trek books gigs in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto (yes, Canada!)
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Returning to North America in 2024
Taylor Swift Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

While the U.S. leg of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is wrapping up this month with a six-night stand near Los Angeles, the singer has revealed her sold-out trek will return to North America in 2024.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” Swift tweeted Thursday while announcing plans to bring the tour to Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto. Yes, the Eras Tour is coming to Canada.

Following the Era Tour’s extensive jaunt through Europe from May to August 2024, Swift will return to the road in October for three nights at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium from October 18-20. The following weekend, she’ll stage three gigs at New Orleans’ Superdome, and then three shows at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium from November 1-3. 

Then, it’s off to Canada as Swift has booked six nights at Toronto’s Rogers Stadium, November 14-16 and then November 21-23. This comes after the Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, made a public plea to bring the tour to the country. “It’s me, hi,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter earlier this summer. “I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon.”

Gracie Abrams will once again serve as Swift’s special guest on the new slate of dates, which are now open for Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration.

