Hear Taylor Swift’s ‘You All Over Me’ With Maren Morris

Taylor Swift has released the first previously unheard “From the Vault” song from Fearless (Taylor’s Version). “You All Over Me” came out at midnight and features fellow country-pop crossover star Maren Morris on backing vocals.

Produced by Evermore and Folklore collaborator Aaron Dessner, “You All Over Me” was written by Swift with Scooter Carusoe, who co-wrote the Kenny Chesney hits “Better as a Memory” and “Anything but Mine.” A mid-tempo tune full of swirling atmosphere, the melancholy “You All Over Me” focuses on the struggle to move on after a relationship ends. “Lost tears/Swore that I’d get out of here/But no amount of freedom gets you clear,” Swift sings, with Morris providing the lower harmonies.

“One thing I’ve been loving about these ‘From the Vault’ songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists. I’m really excited to have @MarenMorris singing background vocals on this one,” Swift tweeted on Wednesday. The superstar teased a snippet of the song on Good Morning America on Thursday morning.

“You All Over Me” follows Swift’s fully remade version of “Love Story,” which was the lead single from Fearless in 2008 and a two-week country-radio Number One before it went on to become a multiplatinum crossover smash with more than 18 million in sales worldwide. Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the first in Swift’s series of her re-recorded earlier albums, will be released April 11th.