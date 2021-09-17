 Hear Taylor Swift's 'Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)' - Rolling Stone
Taylor Swift Surprise-Releases ‘Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)’ for Avid TikTokers

Singer drops 1989 track Taylor-made for the platform

Taylor Swift Wildest Dreams Taylor's Version

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Taylor Swift has surprise-released 1989‘s “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version).” She shared the news on TikTok, apparently prompted by the platform’s slow zoom effect. Last month, Swift joined TikTok for the first time, sharing details about her upcoming Red (Taylor’s Version).

“Someone said slow zoom makes you look like the main character I said make it Taylor’s Version pls #wildestdreamstaylorsversion #swifttok #slowzoom,” Swift wrote on TikTok.

The dreamy synth-pop song with its romantic sentiment is indeed Taylor-made for a dramatic effect that feels like a movie moment (and the track’s official video takes place on a film set to boot).

She previously presented her new take on the song in the trailer for the animated film Spirit Untamed.

The official new release follows Swift’s full re-recorded album drop of Fearless: Taylor’s Version in April. The singer’s re-recording of Red (Taylor’s Version) arrives on November 19th and will feature 30 songs.

