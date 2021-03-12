 Taylor Swift's New Version of 'Wildest Dreams' Appears in Trailer - Rolling Stone
Taylor Swift’s Drops Snippet of New ‘Wildest Dreams’ in ‘Spirit Untamed’ Trailer

Track follows re-recorded “Love Story” as musician continues to effort to regain control of her back catalog

Jon Blistein

Taylor Swift teased a snippet of her new version of “Wildest Dreams,” in the trailer for the upcoming animated film, Spirit Untamed.

Swift posted a handful of clips from the trailer on her Instagram story Friday, March 12th (enterprising fans have since uploaded and spliced the clips together on YouTube). While the music admittedly competes with a fair amount of dialogue, there’s enough to get a decent sense of what “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” sounds like. The epic essence of the 1989 track hasn’t been lost, and it appears that Swift has bolstered that sweeping feel even more with some much heavier drums.

It’s unclear when Swift plans to release “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” in full. If it remains tied to Spirit Untamed, it could arrive closer to the film’s June 4th release date.

“Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” marks the second song Swift has released in her quest to re-record her first six albums in order to regain ownership over her music. Swift announced her decision to do this in 2019 after Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings acquired Swift’s old label, Big Machine Label Group, in a $300 million deal. Last November, it was reported that Bruan had sold Swift’s catalog to Shamrock Holdings, a private equity company, as part of a package deal said to be worth $300 million.

Back in December, Swift teased the new version of her 2008 hit, “Love Story,” in an ad for Match created by actor Ryan Reynolds’ new company, Maximum Effort Productions. The full song arrived in February.

In This Article: Taylor Swift

