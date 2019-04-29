Taylor Swift Sets Vevo Record With ‘ME!’ Video Premiere

Taylor Swift’s music video for “ME!” has set new Vevo record, earning over 65 million views in 24 hours. Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” previously held the top spot with 59 million views.

Swift, who teased her new single for several weeks ahead of its midnight premiere, now holds three of the top five spots in Vevo’s ranking of 24-hour views. Her 2017 single “Look What You Made Me Do” is at No. 3 with 43.3 million while 2015’s “Bad Blood” is at No. 5 with 20 million. Adele’s “Hello” ranks at No. 4 with 28 million views in the first 24 hours of release.

“ME!” features Panic! at the Disco singer Brendon Urie and was co-written and producer by Joel Little. Dave Meyers (“Sicko Mode,” “God Is a Woman”) directed the vibrant music video, which features Swift and Urie portraying a couple who dance their way through a candy-colored fantasy world. The track is the first from Swift’s upcoming album, a follow-up to 2017’s Reputation.

Swift recently appeared on the cover of Time‘s 100 issue, which celebrates the most influential people in culture, politics, technology and more. She performed at the Time 100 Gala, which honored those who made the list this year, playing five acoustic numbers for the crowd, including “Style,” “Delicate,” “Love Story,” “New Year’s Day” and “Shake It Off.”