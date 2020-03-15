 Taylor Swift Urges Fans to Stay Home Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next ACM Awards Postponed Because of Coronavirus Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Taylor Swift Urges Fans to Stay Home Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

“I love you so much and I need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now,” superstar writes

By

News Editor

Brenna Ehrlich's Most Recent Stories

View All
Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "Miss Americana" at the Eccles Theater during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Miss Americana" Premiere, Park City, USA - 23 Jan 2020

Taylor Swift took to Instagram Stories Sunday evening to ask fans to "cancel plans [and] actually truly isolate."

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to ask fans to stay home amid fears that congregating will exacerbate the spread of the coronavirus.

“I love you so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now,” she wrote. “I’m seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening. This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this.

“It’s a really scary time, but we need to make sacrifices right now,” she added.

The superstar echoed the “Stay the Fuck Home” sentiment first coined by German software engineer Florian Reifschneider, who created staythefuckhome.com to amplify the message. According to Mashable, the hashtag #staythefuckhome trended on Twitter for much of Sunday morning.

Swift joins Ariana Grande in urging fans to self-isolate. Earlier in the day, Grande fired off a series of tweets driving the message home: “It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly,” she wrote. “I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like ‘this isn’t a big deal’/’we’ll be fine’… ‘we still have to go about our lives’ and it’s really blowing my mind.”

Swift and Grande’s social posts followed a weekend of social media activity that showed people crowding to bars, restaurants and St. Patrick’s Day festivities despite the spread of COVID-19 across the U.S. According to the New York Times, as of Sunday morning at least 2,815 people in 49 states tested positive for the virus; 59 have died.

Over the last week, nearly every event, tour and festival has been canceled in an effort to contain the coronavirus. President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency late last week. Although citizens can still partake in activities such as walks and drives, experts strongly suggest people avoid crowds of any kind at this juncture. In short: Stay the fuck home.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.