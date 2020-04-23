Taylor Swift Decries Impending Release of Unauthorized 2008 Live Album

Taylor Swift turned to social media Thursday to warn fans about the impending arrival of a 2008 live album, a release that she did not authorize but is the byproduct of her former label Big Machine’s deal with music manager Scooter Braun.

Earlier Thursday, fans noticed that a release called Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008 appeared on Swift’s streaming service profiles without warning; the album’s release date says 2017.

“I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an ‘album’ of live performances of mine tonight,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they’re actually releasing it at midnight.”

Swift continued, “I’m always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me.” The singer then mocked Braun and his financial backers in the Big Machine purchase, writing that “paying $330 million for my music wasn’t exactly a wise choice and they need money.”

Swift’s rejection of the live album is the latest salvo in the ongoing battle between Swift and Braun following his purchase of the Big Machine label and its music, including Swift’s master recordings; Swift has since moved to Universal, which released her 2019 LP Lover. Swift plans to re-record her pre-Lover albums following the sale of Big Machine to Braun, who she accused of bullying her through his management of Justin Bieber and Kanye West.

“In my opinion … Just another case of shameless greed in the time of coronavirus,” Swift added. “So tasteless, but very transparent.”

Neither Braun or reps for iHeartMedia and Big Machine immediately responded to requests for comment.

Read Swift’s letter to fans below: