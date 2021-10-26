 Taylor Swift Reenacts Viral 2014 Tumblr Post Gushing Over Fall - Rolling Stone
Taylor Swift Vibrates With Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Excitement Over Concept of Fall

She offers a solid autumnal checklist to pair with the November 12th release of Red (Taylor’s Version)

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Taylor Swift reacts to winning the Global icon Award during The BRIT Awards 2021 at The O2 Arena on May 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images)

JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Seven years after she went viral on Tumblr for a post gushing over the joys of the fall season, Taylor Swift has shared a video reenactment of the lengthy, hyper-specific paragraph to social media. It’s Autumn (Taylor’s Version).

“And hats and scarves and kneesocks and wearing tights for the first time in months,” she lists off. “And when the mornings are all chilly and you can see your breath and draw little pictures on foggy windows and plaid stuff and ankle boots and not caring when people make fun of pumpkin-flavored stuff ’cause you love it and are happy it’s all the rage.”

Swift goes through the rest of the list, making a show of her beloved cats in place of “people who dress their dogs in costumes on Halloween.” She makes note of the matching tile colors around her fireplace as she recites “fires in fireplaces and maroon/hunter green/mustard yellow color combos.”

She bakes a batch of cookies –– her first of the season–– and dumps more cinnamon on them than the recipe calls for “because you’re TOO EXCITED BECAUSE IT’S FALL.”

It’s a pretty solid checklist to pair with the forthcoming November 12th release of Red (Taylor’s Version), a certified autumnal record.

In This Article: Taylor Swift

