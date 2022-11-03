Taylor Swift’s Tour Is Ruining Weddings Across the Country

“I am feeling so sorry for any millennial woman out there who just found out their wedding date is one of these,” said TikTok user @emdoodlesandstuff in a video posted yesterday, gesturing at a list of dates for Taylor Swift‘s upcoming “Eras Tour,” her first in five long years. But some didn’t have to imagine the horror of such a coincidence.

“Taylor Swift is finally going on tour,” said a tearful woman named Jessica Ingersoll in her own TikTok, also featuring the tour dates. “But I live in Seattle, and that’s my wedding day.” She pointed to July 22, when Swift will perform at the city’s Lumen Field. “Come on. What are the chances of that?”

Her caption read, “Sooo do I cancel my wedding or..??”

Ingersoll, in a subsequent TikTok, revealed that she’s at least able to laugh about the predicament — for now — as commenters joked about rescheduling her nuptials or breaking off the engagement altogether. Other brides-to-be, meanwhile, are contending with the very real possibility of disaster, with members of their own wedding party waffling on whether they’ll show up in support or seize the chance to see Taylor perform in a sold-out stadium.

lmao this is from a wedding group my friend is in pic.twitter.com/oaKnGXz6LR — irene anna (@enerianna) November 2, 2022

Watching my coworker’s wedding slowly fall apart because she’s getting married in the middle of Taylor Swift’s tour. — gisselle 🦇 (@slaygirlcoven) November 2, 2022

The way I’m about to skip weddings for @taylorswift13 😇😅 — Nikita (Taylor’s Version) 🕰💙 (@nikita__ramirez) November 2, 2022

As a number of fans went into crisis mode, others breathed a sigh of relief upon learning that their wedding date doesn’t conflict with Swift’s schedule. In fact, some had accounted for this scenario in their planning, which goes to show the value of obsessive foresight.

You don’t understand how stressed we were about having a Taylor Swift concert date on June 3 (our wedding). We were going to elope if there was a conflict. https://t.co/UYOQb5yAHX — Lisa Roman (@LRoman32) November 2, 2022

The possibility of Taylor Swift doing a 2023 tour was like 90% of the reason why I chose a 2024 wedding date pic.twitter.com/2h7fAxN6oy — Miranda (@MirandaFeaster) November 1, 2022

On private Facebook bridal groups, women dismayed at the prospect of a local Swift show eclipsing their special day commiserated over their bad luck, shared plans to travel to a different city to see the tour, and tried to see the humor in the situation. They also fretted about their invitees.

“She’ll be in my city on my wedding day,” wrote a member of a page called Brides to Be 2023. “Now I’m more concerned about parking and hotels for my guests.” Another commented, “She’s here on my wedding day but I might be the only one that doesn’t care, personally. I feel bad for my guests.” A third noted that “even my wedding party is secretly bummed.”

In the same group, minor drama erupted on a thread that began with a woman pretending she was was giving a new wedding date serious consideration. “SOS,” she wrote. “Taylor Swift is coming to town the weekend of my wedding… how do I tell my fiancé that we have to change our date?!” After commenters scolded her for prioritizing a concert over her marital vows, she amended the original post, adding, “Edit: for the buzzkills out there who can’t take a joke, this is obviously satire and we’re not changing the date. Sheeeeesh.”

Danielle Cywka, a health coach in Cincinnati, got on TikTok to process her feelings about Taylor playing her town the same day as her wedding — at a venue four blocks away, no less. “I’ll probably be able to hear your concert,” she said with a laugh, then recounted how her fiancé helped her recover from the “hyperventilation attack” she had upon seeing the tour dates. Although neither she nor the singer can reschedule their events, Cywka said, she’d be glad to have Swift stop by the reception and say hi.

Asking Taylor to make an appearance on your dance floor isn’t the craziest ploy. She notably crashed a wedding in Long Beach Island, New Jersey, in 2016, and in 2019 surprised another couple at their engagement party in Los Angeles. You might even say she’s due for another such cameo.

She’s never been one to resist a little romance.