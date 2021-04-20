Taylor Swift Tops Artists 500 Chart for 10th Time

Taylor Swift landed atop the Artists 500 chart for the 10th time following the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the pop star’s re-recording of her 2008 album Fearless.

Swift pulled in 228.1 million song streams for the week of April 9th through April 15th, which is the second highest weekly on-demand audio stream count so far this year (Morgan Wallen remains the highest, bringing in 245.8 million song streams following the release of Dangerous: The Double Album). Fearless (Taylor’s Version) — which is part of Swift’s campaign to remake and regain control of her back catalog — cruised to Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, notching 136 million song streams to help it move 290,100 album-equivalent units.

Coming in behind Swift at Number Two was Drake with 131.6 million streams, followed by Rod Wave at Three with 107.8 million streams. Jump from Number 21 to Number Four, however, was rapper Polo G, who pulled in 100.1 million streams as his new single, “Rapstar,” debuted at Number One on the Top 100 songs chart with 44.3 million song streams.

Coming in right behind Polo G was late rapper DMX, who picked up 99.1 million streams following his death. As fans flocked to DMX’s music, his music returned to the top of the other charts as well, with his 1998 debut, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot, reaching Number Eight on the RS200 with 31.8 million streams, and his 2010 greatest hits compilation, The Best of DMX, landed at Number 11 with 21.5 million streams. Over on the RS100, DMX’s “Ruff Ryders Anthem” hit Number 13 with 10.5 million streams.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Elsewhere on the Artists 500, Brockhampton rose to Number 75 with 24.4 million streams as their new album, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, debuted at Number 12 on the RS200 with 17.3 million streams. Texas rapper MO3 also hit a new peak at Number 93 with 21.5 million streams, as did Australian rapper Masked Wolf, who reached Number 143 with 16.5 million streams.