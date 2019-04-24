×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Eminem-Inspired Use of 'Stan' Added to Merriam-Webster's Dictionary Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Taylor Swift Perform Career-Spanning Acoustic Set at Time 100 Gala

Pop star expected to announce new music this Friday

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Taylor Swift attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, in New York2019 Time 100 Gala, New York, USA - 23 Apr 2019

Taylor Swift, an honoree at Time Magazine's 100 Gala, performed five songs across her career in an acoustic set.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift appeared on the cover of this year’s Time 100 issue, celebrating the most influential people in culture, politics, technology and more. On Tuesday night, as an honoree at Time’s 100 Gala, Swift performed an exclusive acoustic set on guitar and piano.

The pop star performed five songs from across her career, including “Style,” “Delicate,” “Love Story,” “New Year’s Day” and “Shake It Off.”

On her songwriting, Swift told the audience, “I’ve always known it was the main pillar of kind of my sanity as well, like I always looked at writing as sort of like a protective armor. Which is weird, because you think of writing about your life, that’s usually like a vulnerability, but I think that when you write about your life, it gives you the ability to process your life.”

“I use it as a way of justifying things that have happened to me,” she continued. “Whether they’re good or bad. I like to honor the good times and really process the bad times when I write.”

For the past two weeks, Swift has hinted at new music on her social media accounts. Bathing her Twitter and Instagram in photos of pink tulle skirts, Gogurt-blue bicycles, heart-shaped jewelry and shining mermaid scales, Swift has captioned all her posts with “4.26,” to suggest an announcement coming this Friday, April 26th.

Related

time 100
Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, BTS Named to 'Time' 'Most Influential' List
Maggie Rogers on Learning to Love 'Tim McGraw'

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad