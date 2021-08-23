Taylor Swift Gives the People What They Want and Finally Joins TikTok

In a move that seemed as inevitable as death and/or taxes, Taylor Swift has joined TikTok. Her first post — scored by British MC Dave’s “Screwface Capital” — gives an overview of her recent releases and teases the upcoming “Taylor’s Version” re-release of Red.

“Lots going on at the moment,” she captioned the video, which features the singer sporting a series of recent looks, from her Folklore messy bangs-and-nightgown getup to her signature red lip for Red. “Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin.”

Swift announced the re-recorded release of her 2012 album Red in June, and it’s set to drop November 19th. Red (Taylor’s Version) follows Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which she unveiled in April. “This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red,” Swift confirmed on Twitter. “And hey, one of them is even 10 minutes long.”

The singer also shared a lengthy statement about the release with fans, noting, “Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past.”

She added, “I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”

Swift announced that she was rerecording her first six albums after her label Big Machine sold her masters to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. Her masters have since been sold to the investment fund, Shamrock Capital.