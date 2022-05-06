Listen to Taylor Swift’s Re-Record of ‘This Love’

Um, is it already time for 1989 (Taylor’s Version)?! At midnight, Taylor Swift surprised fans with another tease of what is likely the upcoming re-record of her Grammy Award-winning 2014 album, releasing “This Love (Taylor’s Version).” The drop comes after Swift stocked her official store with both 1989 and Speak Now merch earlier in the day, sending Swifties into a frenzy.

“‘This Love’ (My version!) is out & I’m currently reliving the 1989 tour in my head and spiraling,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “It’s fine.”

“This Love (Taylor’s Version)” gives the fan-favorite 1989 track a complete sonic revamp, with the new version evoking the indie rock-tinged style Swift embraced on her critically acclaimed albums Folklore and Evermore. Here, Swift’s voice — notably stronger and oozing with a lush resonance that the singer has refined over time — is given room to shine, amplified in the mix, and stripped of much of the vocal processing that defined the 2014 release. (Diehard Swifties are sure to also immediately notice the song’s intro has been tweaked ever-so-slightly.)

On Thursday, fans were given a brief preview of “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” when Amazon Prime dropped the trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty, a new TV show based on the Jenny Han book of the same name. The tease came several months after Swift dropped her version of “Wildest Dreams” after it started going viral on TikTok. (Like “This Love,” the track was also teased in a movie trailer.) The introduction to the new Taylor’s Version era mirrors the way she teased the release of her previous Fearless and Red re-records. (Remember, when her re-recorded “Love Story” showed up in a Ryan Reynolds ad?)

As for The Summer I Turned Pretty, the show is set to follow Belly (Lola Tung) who’s in a love triangle with brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Although it’s a teen love story, it’s also set to explore “ever-evolving relationships between mothers and their children.”

Han, who wrote the book that inspired the show, also wrote the pilot and serves as a co-showrunner for the Amazon series. Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, Minnie Mills, and Colin Ferguson are also set to star in the TV show.

If 1989‘s re-record is its way, it’ll come after Swift dropped Red (Taylor’s Version), featuring the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” and new tracks like “Nothing New” with Phoebe Bridgers and “I Bet You Think About Me” with Chris Stapleton, back in November. Swift’s first re-record came last April with Fearless.

Swift first announced that she would be re-recording her first six albums in August 2019 following the multi-million-dollar acquisition of her original masters by Scooter Braun.