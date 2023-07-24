Taylor Swift Lets Out a Long Laugh While Performing ‘Reputation’ Song About Kanye West

When it comes to Taylor Swift’s 2017 album Reputation, the song “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” — with lyrics such as “you stabbed me in the back while shaking my hand” and “friends don’t try to trick you” — stands out as an almost-direct callout to Kanye West, and his yearslong feud with Swift.

During her show at Seattle’s Lumen Field Saturday, the “Ready for It” singer performed the Reputation standout as one of her surprise songs — and when she got to the track’s in-song cackle, Swift let out an extra-lengthy laugh.

“And here’s to my mama/Had to listen to all this drama/And here’s to you/’Cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do,” she sang before letting out a loud laugh and allowing herself a few seconds to get the giggles out of her system as the crowd cheered.

“I can’t even say it with a straight face!” she declared, before continuing the song on guitar. The laugh is included in the original recording of the song, but Swift’s candor in the cackle had fans giggling, too.

Swift also performed "Everything Has Changed" for the first time since 2013 as her second surprise song of the night.

Also during her Seattle shows this weekend, Swift brought out Haim — who’s opening for Swift on the rest of the tour — to perform “No Body, No Crime.” Coincidentally, the Haim team-up came exactly one year and a day after Swift joined Haim onstage in London on July 22, 2022 to perform their rendition of “Gasoline” together mashed up with “Love Story.”

Haim previously opened for Swift during her 1989 World Tour in 2015, and the Haim sisters — Este, Danielle, and Alana — and Swift have remained BFFs since that tour seven years ago, having celebrated birthdays, vacationed together, attended awards shows, and more numerous times since then.