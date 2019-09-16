Taylor Swift Returns to ‘The Voice’ as a ‘Mega Mentor’

Taylor Swift will join The Voice this coming season as a “Mega Mentor,” the show announced on Instagram Monday. The singer will help mentor contestants on Season 17 of the NBC show alongside its current lineup of coaches, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

Legend and Shelton helped make the announcement with a teaser video, in which the two coaches wonder who the Mega Mentor will be. “I think the person’s one of the most successful people in music,” Legend says, prompting Shelton to quip, “Yeah, but I can’t be because I’m a coach.” At that point, Swift walks out of a trailer and casually greets the two musicians, and only after she’s walked away do Legend and Shelton piece the puzzle together.

Swift previously served as a Mega Mentor on The Voice in 2014, during its seventh season. As it was back then, her role on Season 17 will be to prepare artists for Knockout Rounds, which begin airing in late October. The show itself is set to return September 23rd. Swift last appeared on The Voice in May to perform her single “ME!” with Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie during the show’s Season 16 finale.

Swift released her most recent album, Lover, at the end of August. The album debuted atop the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, topping out close to a million with 991,800 album units for the week of August 23rd to August 29th.