Taylor Swift’s Makeup Artist Reveals Transformation Behind ‘The Man’

Taylor Swift fooled nearly everyone in her latest music video (and directorial debut), “The Man,” in which she dressed up as her own male alter ego “Tyler Swift” to demonstrate toxic masculinity in the workplace.
It was quite an impressive drag persona, so much so that it was hard to tell at times whether it really was Swift under all that facial hair.
Since “The Man” video came out, Swift herself, as well as the video’s makeup artist, Bill Corso, have shed some light on how the hell this transformation happened. In an Instagram post, Corso showed time-lapse photos of Swift’s transformation into The Man and thanked his prosthetics and “muscle suit” team — totaling at least six people — for their hard work on the project. In addition to the muscle suit, Swift had to wear eyebrow wigs and facial sculptures to achieve the full look. The entire process took four to six hours every day of the shoot.
View this post on Instagram
#taylorswift is the MAN. With a little help from me and some very talented friends. Many thanks to Andrew Clement and his team @cce_inc ( Brad, Lesley, etc..) for creating the prosthetics and muscle suit (Fabricators, Nick Bauman, Alex Dill-Lim and Rob Seal) built on my designs while I was away finishing up another job. Mario @monstermania2017 and Richie Alonzo did a beautiful job on sculptures, Cristian Tinsley @tinsleymua prepped the beard for me, Sasha @sasha_camacho did the eyebrows and Fríða Aradóttir took care of the wig for me. Richie and Andy joined me for application, Makie Dawson for your great assist and I must say, Ms Swift was the very best. Brilliant model, Director and of course performer 😉 Speaking of performances, don’t miss my quick cameo during Old Man’s wedding ☺️ #theman #taylorswift #themanmusicvideo #makeup #transformation #prosthetics #art #music #musicvideo There are many more to thank so I’ll update this post as I get names.
In her own series of posts thanking the video team, Swift shouted out Corso and his crew for “turning me into a zombie … but convincing a significant amount of people I was a dude is our crowning achievement.” She also noted that she worked with movement coaches Stephen Galloway and Spenser Theberg, who taught her how to walk, slouch, and smoke like her bro character.
View this post on Instagram
Alongside every great (the) man is a team of hardworking creatives who made this thing happen. Bill Corso & his incredible team and I have worked together before, turning me into a zombie.. but convincing a significant amount of people I was a dude is our crowning achievement. Between 4-6 hours in the make up chair every day with these geniuses. Thank you @bcorso and all who worked so hard on this transformation 🙏🙏🙏
View this post on Instagram
More thank you’s… Chancler Haynes is an editing extraordinaire. Stephen Galloway and Spenser Theberge were my movement coaches and taught me how to smoke, slouch, walk and act like a toxic bro. David Lebensfeld and Grant Miller aced that VFX magic. Shout out to Rebecca Skinner for being the best executive producer a (wo)man could ask for. I can’t believe I get to work with these legends. Having a little moment over here 🥺💓