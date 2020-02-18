 Watch Taylor Swift Perform 'The Man' Live in Paris - Rolling Stone
Music News

Watch Taylor Swift Perform ‘The Man’ Live in Paris

The song comes off her recent album Lover

Reporter

Taylor Swift has released a live video of her song “The Man,” recorded during a performance last September at Paris’ L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix. The singer teased the video ahead of release before dropping it at midnight.

In the clip, Swift plays acoustic guitar and sings the track, which comes off her 2019 album Lover. As she performs the propulsive song, the audience sings along to every word.

Last month Swift released her Netflix documentary Miss Americana, which premiered at Sundance. The film, directed by Lana Wilson, chronicled the making of Lover and Swift’s recent political turn.

“Taylor hadn’t done an interview for three years when I first met her, so it was a big deal,” Wilson told Rolling Stone of making the documentary. “We actually did the first interview as an audio-only interview, which I think made a big difference. So, it was just her and me alone in a room. It was amazing to me that she has managed to hold on to her humanity and sense of humor in the face of all of that.”

She added, “No one had ever filmed with her in the studio before. I think you could see in the movie, it’s like her happy place and she’s so in the zone. It’s amazing to watch her work.”

