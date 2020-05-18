Watch Taylor Swift’s Acoustic Rendition of ‘The Man’ in Paris

After postponing her 2020 concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor Swift announced that she would release a new concert special, City of Lover, filmed last September at the L’Olympia Theater in Paris in the weeks following the release of her seventh album Lover. The special aired Sunday night (May 17th) on ABC, and Swift later shared audio clips from the intimate show on YouTube, as well as a full video of her acoustic performance of “The Man.”

Throughout the hour-long performance, which is now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+, Swift offered insights into the creation of Lover and brief stories behind some of the songs. When introducing “Cornelia Street,” she quipped, “I think I actually wrote this song… when I was in the bathtub!”

And as she’s known to do from time to time, Swift switched around some lyrics during the show to the delight of her fans. At the end of “The Archer,” for instance, she changed the repeated refrain from “Who could say?” to “You could stay,” and the crowd went wild.

Swift had planned a limited run of tour dates this year in support of Lover, including festival dates as well as two weekend-long events known as Lover Fest in Los Angeles and Boston. Those shows have been postponed until 2021.